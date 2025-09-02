Landslide kills over 1,000 people in Sudan

Recommended -

A landslide wiped out an entire village in Sudan ’s western region of Darfur, leaving just one survivor. An estimated 1,000 people were reported killed in what a rebel group controlling the area on Monday called one of the deadliest natural disasters in the African country's recent history.

The landslide happened on Sunday after a heavy downpour in the village of Tarsin in Central Darfur’s Marrah Mountains, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army stated.

“Initial information indicates the death of all village residents, estimated to be more than one thousand people. Only one person survived,” their statement read.

The village was “completely leveled to the ground,” the group said. They are appealing to the UN and international aid groups for help to recover the bodies.

The ruling Sovereign Council in Khartoum mourned “the death of hundreds of innocent residents” in the Marrah Mountains’ landslide, saying in a statement that “all possible capabilities” have been mobilized to support the area.

Most of the conflict-stricken Darfur region has become mostly inaccessible to the UN and aid groups, given heavy restrictions and ongoing fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Forces.