Mass executions reported in Sudan as RSF seizes control of El-Fasher

The crisis in Sudan’s Darfur region has reached a horrifying new level. More than 2,000 unarmed civilians have reportedly been executed in recent days in El-Fasher, the regional capital now under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to multiple credible reports, including new findings from Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab.

Videos and eyewitness accounts circulating on social media depict civilians forced to sit on the ground before being shot at close range by RSF fighters.

Yale researchers, who are tracking the conflict via satellite imagery, say they have identified evidence of mass killings, forced displacement, and the burning of entire neighborhoods. Their latest report describes a “systematic and deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing” targeting non-Arab populations.

Observers on the ground report door-to-door massacres, widespread looting, and arbitrary arrests. The United Nations has warned that the risk of large-scale, ethnically motivated atrocities is now “extremely high.”

The RSF has claimed responsibility for taking El-Fasher, saying it had “liberated” the city from “mercenaries.” However, the Sudanese Armed Forces said they were forced to withdraw to “safer positions,” leaving civilians exposed to RSF control.

This latest wave of violence marks one of the darkest chapters in Sudan’s civil war, which erupted in April 2023 between the military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti). The conflict has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, pushing the country closer to total collapse.