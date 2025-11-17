Nigeria: 25 schoolgirls kidnapped by armed men

Twenty-five schoolgirls were kidnapped Sunday night in Kebbi State, northwestern Nigeria, after a heavily armed group attacked their boarding school.

Local police stated that “a gang of bandits armed with sophisticated weapons, firing indiscriminately,” stormed the Maga Government Girls’ Secondary School in the Danko district and seized the students from their dormitory.

Security forces exchanged fire with the attackers, but the gunmen had already fled with the girls, escaping over the school’s perimeter fence and disappearing to an unknown location.

A staff member, Hassan Makuku, was killed in the assault, and a teacher, Ali Shehu, was wounded in the hand.

In the aftermath, a joint force of police, soldiers, and local vigilante groups launched a search operation, tracking possible escape routes and combing the surrounding forest in an effort to find the abducted students and intercept what authorities described as a “heinous” criminal operation.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation and continues to grapple with recurrent mass kidnappings, particularly in central and northwestern regions. Over the years, criminal networks commonly labeled “bandits” have grown increasingly structured and heavily armed. Once rooted in conflicts between farming and herding communities, these groups have evolved into powerful organized crime syndicates, at times taking control of remote villages and intensifying attacks on schools across the region.