Save a Child’s Heart marks 8,000th surgery

It’s a home away from home for a brave group of children from across Africa. Among them is 4-year-old Victory from Nigeria, who is celebrating after receiving life-saving heart surgery from the medical team at Save a Child’s Heart.

Victory is the 8,000th child from more than 75 countries to undergo cardiac surgery at Wolfson Medical Center over the past 30 years.

Simon Fisher, Executive Director of Save a Child’s Heart, emphasizes the organization’s mission: “As Israelis, guided by our Jewish values of Tikkun Olam, we not only care for ourselves but also reach out to help our neighbors.”

Another patient, 3-year-old Manu from Rwanda, was diagnosed with a heart defect at just three months old. He and his mother, Sarah, were brought to Israel for treatment and continue to receive world-class care. “It feels like the missing piece of a puzzle has fallen into place,” Sarah says. “Our story would have been very different without this care; ‘thank you’ feels like an understatement.”

The seven-story International Pediatric Cardiac Center and Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, not only for performing surgeries but also for training African doctors. Dr. Fitsum Argaw Abede of Ethiopia, for example, has spent five years receiving top-tier medical training in Israel. He will now return to Ethiopia as one of only two pediatric cardiac surgeons in the country.

Meanwhile, at the Legacy Heritage Children’s Home, children share meals, stories, and laughter, creating a vibrant, supportive environment. Sarah Aklilu, Young Leadership Coordinator at Save a Child’s Heart, says: “There’s always energy, laughter, and love here. Being part of it every day is a joy.”

Staffers and volunteers, many completing gap-year internships, form lasting bonds with the children. And with the resilience and courage these young patients have shown, some may one day become the next generation of doctors.