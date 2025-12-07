Soldiers announce military coup in Benin on State TV, attempt thwarted

A group of soldiers appeared on Benin's state TV announcing the dissolution of the government in an apparent coup. Several hours later, Benin interior minister said that armed forces thwarted the coup attempt.

The group, which called itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, announced the removal of the president and all state institutions. They also said that Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri has been appointed president of the military committee.

"There is a coup attempt, but the situation is under control," Benin’s foreign minister told Reuters.

"A large part of the army and national guard are still loyalists and are controlling the situation," he said.

President Patrice Talon had been in power since 2016 and was due to step down next April after the presidential election.

Last month, the country’s legislature extended the presidential term of office from five to seven years, keeping the term limit at two.

This is just the latest of a string of attempted military takeovers in the African region in the past months.