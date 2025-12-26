Trump says U.S. carried out strikes against Islamic State terrorists in Nigeria

U.S. President Donald Trump announced late on Thursday that he ordered a "powerful and deadly strike" on Islamic State terrorists in Nigeria, who have been "targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians."

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2004328321115435468 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

U.S. Africa Command confirmed the strikes, and saying they were carried out in Soboto State "at the request of Nigerian authorities."

War Secretary Pete Hegseth followed up with a post on X where he thanked the Nigerian government for its "support and cooperation," signing off with "more to come."

Trump said earlier this year he had ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria in connection with attacks against the country's Christian population.