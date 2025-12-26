Trump says U.S. carried out strikes against Islamic State terrorists in Nigeria

'Powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Nigeria, who've been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!'

Message posted by Donald Trump to Truth Social
Message posted by Donald Trump to Truth Social Screenshot

U.S. President Donald Trump announced late on Thursday that he ordered a "powerful and deadly strike" on Islamic State terrorists in Nigeria, who have been "targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians."

Nigeria Christians: Trump threatens to go in 'guns-a-blazing'

"Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

U.S. Africa Command confirmed the strikes, and saying they were carried out in Soboto State "at the request of Nigerian authorities." 

War Secretary Pete Hegseth followed up with a post on X where he thanked the Nigerian government for its "support and cooperation," signing off with "more to come." 

Human rights researcher Enietie Ewang on the mass school kidnappings in Nigeria

Trump said earlier this year he had ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria in connection with attacks against the country's Christian population. 

