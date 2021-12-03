Parents of Michigan school shooter charged with manslaughter

Parents bought the 'disturbed' teenager a handgun days before the shooting

Prosecutors in the US state of Michigan on Friday filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the Michigan teenager who authorities say fatally shot four classmates at his school earlier this week.

P

James and Jennifer Crumbley committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley, to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before the shooting, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

“I expect parents and everyone to have humanity and to step in and stop a potential tragedy,” she said. “The conclusion I draw is that there was absolute reason to believe this individual was dangerous and disturbed.”

Four students, aged 14 to 17, were killed in the shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit and six more were wounded, along with a teacher, in the latest instance of gun violence in the US.

James Crumbley bought his son the 9mm semi-automatic handgun at a local gun store just four days before the shooting.

The teenager later posted a picture of the gun on his Instagram account, writing "just got my new beauty today" along with a heart emoji.