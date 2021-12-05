Bob Dole, WWII hero and veteran US lawmaker, dies age 98

World War II hero overcame severe wounds in battle to become respected senator from Kansas

Bob Dole, who battled back from severe injuries in World War II to become a five-term US senator and the Republican Party's 1996 presidential nominee, died on Sunday, his family foundation announced. He was 98.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted.

"At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

Dole was born in Russell, Kansas, on July 22, 1923, playing basketball for a year at the University of Kansas when World War II broke out and he enlisted in the US Army.

The 21-year-old platoon leader was seriously wounded by a German shell during fighting in Italy in April 1945.

Dole took three years to recover from his wounds, losing the use of his right arm and most of the feeling on his left arm — famously carrying a pen in his right hand during appearances on Capitol Hill to discourage people from trying to shake his hand and learning to write with his left hand.

Dole received two Purple Hearts for his injuries, and the Bronze Star with "V" Device for valor for his attempt to assist a downed radioman.

His personal journey led the Kansan to become a lifelong advocate for the rights of the disabled.

Dole represented Kansas in the United States Senate from 1969 to 1996, becoming the Republican presidential nominee in the 1996 election. After his loss to former president Bill Clinton in the November 1996 election, Dole left public service but remained active, including practicing law and supporting Republican candidates.