White House confirms US to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Earlier, Beijing warned 'China will take resolute countermeasures' if faced with a US boycott of the games

The United States White House on Monday confirmed that the country is imposing a diplomatic boycott on the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

News of the boycott was delivered during a White House press briefing, where White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki explained that the US will not be establishing an official presence at the international event.

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," Psaki announced.

"The athletes on team USA have our full support, we will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home, we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games."

She explained that "US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that."

"As the president has told President Xi, standing up for human rights is in the DNA of Americans, we have a fundamental commitment to promoting human rights and we feel strongly in our position," Psaki said, adding that Washington will continue its efforts to promote human rights in China.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, cautioned earlier at a news conference that "China will take resolute countermeasures" if faced with a US boycott of the games, without disclosing what those measures entail.

When asked about the warning, Psaki said she had no information on it, but told reporters Washington's view remains that Beijing should focus on meeting the needs of the global community.