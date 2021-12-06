New York City to impose vaccines on private sector

Workers will need at least one vaccine dose, and regular Covid testing will not be allowed as an alternative

New York City’s mayor announced on Monday that all private employers must require their workers to get vaccinated against Covid starting December 27.

The move by Mayor Bill de Blasio comes amid a resurgence in cases and the detection of the new omicron variant, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of Covid and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said.

He noted that in-person workers will need to provide proof that they received at least one dose of the vaccine, adding that regular Covid testing will not be allowed as an alternative.

The measure will apply to nearly 184,000 businesses and 3.7 million private-sector employees, a spokesperson for the mayor stated.

De Blasio said the measure is aimed at countering a spike of infections as people gather for the holidays and as cold weather drives more people indoors, AP reported.

New York City is the first in the United States to announce such a broad private-sector mandate, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

The mayor expects the mandate to survive any legal challenges, adding that workers will be able to request religious or medical exemptions.

Roughly 84 percent of the adults in NYC have at least one dose, among about 5.8 million New Yorkers of all ages who are fully vaccinated, AP reported.

Vaccinations are already required in NYC for hospital and nursing home workers as well as for city employees and workers of private and religious schools.