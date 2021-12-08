Fentanyl highlights the overdose crisis in the US

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain and is typically 50-100x more potent than morphine

Deaths from fentanyl will continue to rise and overdoses could be increasingly difficult to combat in the United States, according to a Narcan developer.

Roger Crystal, CEO of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, helped develop the Narcan nasal spray, a medication used to reverse overdoses from opioids.

“Fentanyl is an opioid, but it’s a different beast entirely. It acts faster, it’s much stronger, and it lasts longer,” Crystal told The Guardian.

The overdose crisis in the US - which killed more than 100,000 people in a 12-month span ending in April 2021 - is “all about fentanyl,” Crystal added.

Figures by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that in 2019, almost 71 percent of all drug overdose deaths in the US involved opioids.

Almost 73 percent of such deaths involved synthetic opioids.

Crystal explained that fentanyl overdoses pose shorter windows of time to save the victim, who may need additional doses of medication to reverse one.

According to the CDC, the most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdoses, and deaths in the US were linked to illegally made fentanyl.

The drug is frequently mixed with heroin or cocaine to increase euphoric effects, or even pressed into pill form, so oftentimes people don’t realize that they are taking it, The Guardian said.

This year, harm reduction groups faced an increase in the cost of life-saving treatment in the US, which is an international leader in overdose deaths.

Advocates call for better support, such as treatments for those who abuse substances, inexpensive drug testing kits, and affordable overdose-reversing medication.