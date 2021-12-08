US Senate poised to block Biden's vaccine mandate

Republican effort to overturn executive order picks up support from Democratic lawmakers

US Senate Republicans were poised on Wednesday to up-end President Joe Biden's Covid vaccine and test mandate for private businesses, in a legislative push that appeared to have enough support from Democrats to succeed.

Republican Senator Mike Braun was expected to appear on the Senate floor to set up a vote for later in the day, under a law that allows Congress to overturn executive orders, an aide said.

The legislation - which would overturn administration rules ordering larger private businesses to require vaccinations or Covid testing for millions of workers - was likely to pass the Senate but would face strong headwinds in the House of Representatives and a threatened presidential veto.

Two Senate Democrats announced their support for the bill, as the measure would only need a simple majority of 51 senators voting for it to pass.

All 50 GOP senators will vote for the measure in the evenly split legislative chamber where Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tiebreaker.

There are actually two more GOP senators than Democrats, but two independent legislators caucus with the Democrats.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that Biden would veto the bill if it comes to his desk.

“Our view and the view of many Americans is that if people aren’t vaccinated, having them test once a week is quite reasonable as we’re thinking about how to protect our workplaces, how to protect stores and retail locations as people are out shopping for Christmas and the holidays, how to protect schools and public places," Psaki said.

"We also know that more than 100 leading public health experts have endorsed this rule."