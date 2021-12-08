Biden orders federal government carbon neutral by 2050

US president also aims for a 65 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by end of decade

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order to make the federal government carbon neutral by 2050.

The "Executive Order on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability" also includes directives for the federal government to achieve a 65 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade and a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035.

"Through a whole-of-government approach, we will demonstrate how innovation and environmental stewardship can protect our planet, safeguard Federal investments against the effects of climate change, respond to the needs of all of America’s communities, and expand American technologies, industries, and jobs," the executive order states.

The order also calls for the US fleet of cars and trucks to become all-electric by 2035 and for federal contracts for goods and services to be carbon-free by 2050.

Biden's executive order builds off a similar directive signed by former president Barack Obama in 2015 that called for a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over 10 years.

Former president Donald Trump revoked that order in 2018, instead directing agencies to “prioritize actions that reduce waste, cut costs, [and] enhance the resilience of Federal infrastructure and operations."

The Biden administration is prioritizing addressing climate change, including in the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure law that includes significant investments in climate prevention, resiliency, and adaptation.