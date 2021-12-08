Instagram boss tells US lawmakers app 'can help' teens

A 2019 study says that Instagram makes body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls

Instagram's boss on Wednesday pushed an uplifting view of the photo-sharing app's impact on teens in testimony to United States lawmakers that was at odds with news reports based on the firm's own research.

Adam Mosseri argued the service could help struggling young people, after documents leaked by a company insider raised worries of harm, including a 2019 study saying Instagram makes body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls.

"Sometimes young people come to Instagram dealing with hard things in their lives. I believe Instagram can help many of them in those moments," Mosseri wrote.

"This is something that our research has suggested as well," he added in written testimony prepared for his appearance before a Senate Commerce subcommittee.

His statement comes as the social media networks run by Facebook-parent Meta battles a crisis fueled by the company's own research, and which rekindled a years-old US push for regulation.

The documents leaked by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen also include a 2020 report stating that 32 percent of teenage girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made it worse.

Facebook pushed back fiercely against a string of Wall Street Journal reports based on the findings, and a subsequent series for a US media consortium, arguing its research was mischaracterized.

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn are leading the hearing, the latest in a series probing how social media could be making teens feel worse about themselves.

"These half-measures are not enough. Instagram must create tangible solutions to improve safety and data security," Blackburn tweeted ahead of the hearing.