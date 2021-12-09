Biden announces US initiative to promote democracy abroad

In the upcoming year, the US plans to contribute up to $424.4 million towards the initiative

On Thursday, as the United States kicked off it’s Summit for Democracy, President Joe Biden announced the establishment of a new initiative to promote democracy and human rights abroad.

“In the face of sustained and alarming challenges to democracy, universal human rights, and all around the world, democracy needs champions,” Biden announced at the conference.

The project, called the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, is “a landmark set of policy and foreign assistance initiatives that build upon the US Government’s significant, ongoing work to bolster democracy and defend human rights globally,” according to a White House press release.

In the upcoming year, the US plans to contribute up to $424.4 million towards the initiative. Some of its measures will focus on promoting free and independent media, including the establishment of a worldwide Defamation Defense Fund for Journalists.

The initiative also plans to introduce measures to fight for free and fair elections, promote technology’s role in democratic societies, combat corruption, and support marginalized voices.

“I wanted to host this summit because... here in the United States we know as well as anyone that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort,” Biden said at the conference.

The summit, a virtual gathering which brings together both public and private sector leaders, will run from December 9-10.