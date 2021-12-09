Psaki says 'we must turn to other options, and that requires preparations'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Thursday that United States President Biden ordered his team to make preparations if diplomacy fails at the Iran nuclear talks.

“As we’ve said many times from this podium, and elsewhere in the government, President Biden is committed to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and believes diplomacy, in coordination with allies and regional partners, is the best path to achieving that goal,” Psaki said at a White House press briefing.

"However, given the ongoing advances in Iran's nuclear program, the president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails, and we must turn to other options, and that requires preparations," the official explained, without detailing what those options entail.

Psaki also confirmed that a US delegation will be traveling to the United Arab Emirates next week to speak with banks there on compliance with sanctions on Iran.

Experts believe that the visit intends to place greater pressure on Tehran to further the Islamic Republic's progress in the stalled Vienna nuclear negotiations.

“We have presented a diplomatic path forward, that path is still open, but based on the outcome of the last round of talks, and the ongoing advancements in Iran’s nuclear facilities, we are laying the groundwork for another path entirely,” Psaki said.