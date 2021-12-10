United States wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

US authorities accuse Assange of 18 charges relating to Wikileaks' release of confidential US military records

The US government on Friday won its bid to overturn a block on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain to face trial for publishing top secret documents.

Washington brought the challenge after a lower court judge in London ruled in January that the 50-year-old Australian would be a suicide risk in the US justice system.

"The court allows the appeal," Judge Timothy Holroyde said, according to Reuters.

Holroyde said he was satisfied with assurances given by the US about the conditions of Assange's detention, which includes a pledge not to hold him in an "ADX" maximum security prison in Colorado.

If convicted, he will be transferred to Australia to serve his sentence.

Although hurdles remain, this brings Assange one step closer to being extradited.

The case will now go back to the lower court to be considered again.

However, Assange's partner, Stella Moris, said they would "appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment."

Authorities accuse Assange of 18 charges relating to Wikileaks' release of 500,000 confidential US military records and diplomatic cables, saying he put lives in danger.

If extradited, tried and convicted, he could be jailed for up to 175 years, although the exact sentence is difficult to estimate and could be shorter.