US consumer prices soared 6.8% in past year, most since 1982

Inflation put intensifying pressure on consumers, especially lower-income households

US consumer prices continued to surge in November, climbing 6.8 percent compared to the same month in 2020, the biggest jump since June 1982, the government said Friday.

The leap in the consumer price index (CPI) was caused by increases in a wide range of items, including a 6.1 percent jump in gasoline prices, while rents, used car and food costs also increased, according to the Labor Department.

However, there were signs of a crest in the wave of inflation that pushed prices higher as the US economy recovered this year from the Covid-19 downturn.

Compared to October, CPI rose 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, slightly slower than the prior month's rate but above analysts' forecasts.

Many categories saw prices either flatline or decline slightly last month.

The increase in gas prices was the same as in October, while food prices rose 0.7 percent, less than the month prior, according to the data.