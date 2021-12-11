Texas: Supreme court leaves abortion curbs intact

Abortion providers in Texas can press ahead with their legal challenge to the near-total ban on abortion

The United States Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions while justices allowed the law to remain in effect.

Abortion providers in Texas, as summarized in the court’s ruling, will be able to continue to legally challenge the near-total ban on abortion, The Guardian reported.

Texas’ abortion law - the strictest such regulation in the US - is unusual in that it relies on the public instead of authorities to sue those suspected of performing an abortion or aiding in the service.

However, the patient undergoing the termination cannot be subject to such a lawsuit.

The law’s framing was widely understood as a way to make it harder for the abortion ban to be challenged in federal court given the lack of state involvement.

Friday’s supreme court opinion was a mixed result for reproductive health advocates, as the supreme court seems to be leaning towards restricting or outlawing abortion on a national scale in the future.

Written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court opinion did not address the issue of abortion rights, though, or whether the Texas ban was consistent with the federal law, The Guardian reported.

Those questions will fall on a separate court in Mississippi in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which specifically seeks the overturning of Roe v Wade - the precedent for legal abortion nationwide.

Oral arguments were heard last week for that case, which is unlikely to conclude until a ruling is issued in June 2022.