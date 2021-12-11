At least 70 dead in Kentucky after tornadoes tear through US

Biden pledges federal assistance to all affected states

At least 70 people were killed in a devastating outbreak of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and several other US states late Friday and early Saturday, official said.

"We are nearing the end of the most severe tornado event in Kentucky's history," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "We have deaths in multiple, possibly many counties, the hardest hit county appears to be Graves, where the city of Mayfield has been devastated. A roof collapse at a candle factory has resulted in mass casualties."

President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday that he was briefed on the situation and pledged the affected states would “have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.”

Kentucky State Police Trooper Sarah Burgess said search and rescue teams were going through the rubble Saturday but didn’t yet have a number for how many have died.

“We just can’t confirm a number right now because we are still out there working, and we have so many agencies involved in helping us,” Burgess said.