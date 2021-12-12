US, Mexico crackdown on people smuggling

Migrants fleeing poverty and violence are met with perilous conditions while traveling to the US-Mexico border

The United States will coordinate with Mexico and several regional countries to apprehend the network of human smugglers responsible for a deadly accident that resulted in the death of dozens of migrants.

On Saturday, the US embassy in Mexico announced the creation of an action group tasked with investigating, identifying, and apprehending the smugglers involved.

A trailer, crammed with more than 160 migrants seeking refuge, overturned on Thursday in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

At least 55 people, most from Guatemala, were killed among dozens of others injured.

While coordination is open to all regional countries, those already involved are the US, Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

"We have a shared commitment to apply the full weight of the law against those who are responsible, in addition to working in a coordinated manner to combat human trafficking and smuggling in all its manifestations," the embassy said, Reuters reported.

In recent years, thousands of migrants escaped poverty and violence in Central America, traveling through Mexico to reach the US border.

They often face perilous conditions, including transport in crammed trucks organized by smugglers - known as “coyotes” - in dangerous conditions.

On Friday, Guatemala urged the US to invest in the country and elsewhere in Central America to boost development.