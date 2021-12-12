Taiwan broadcast interrupted at US Summit for Democracy

Unnamed sources say the footage was cut on orders from the White House

Video footage from the United States Summit for Democracy stopped after Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang showed a map depicting the island in a different color from China.

Unnamed US officials familiar with the matter informed Reuters that the feed was cut due to concerns that showing the map would contradict Washington’s “One China Policy,” which avoids recognizing Taiwan as an entity independent from China.

Tang introduced a map from South African NGO CIVICUS during the virtual summit, which showed the world color-coded green or red based on respective civil rights record.

Taiwan was depicted in the color green, and China was colored red.

Shortly after unveiling the slide, the official’s video was cut, and she appeared only in audio form.

Later, a disclaimer appeared on the screen, displaying the message “Any opinions expressed by individuals on this panel are those of the individual, and do not necessarily reflect the views of the United States government.”

According to the anonymous sources, the footage was cut on orders from the White House.

However, the US State Department said that the cut video was the result of “an honest mistake,” adding that “We valued Minister Tang's participation, which showcased Taiwan's world-class expertise on issues of transparent governance, human rights, and countering disinformation.”

Tang also said she does not believe that the interruption was intentionally cut due to her presentation, and Taiwan’s foreign ministry cited “technical problems.”