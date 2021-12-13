Larry Nassar victims reach $380m settlement with USA Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics also pledged to set up a restorative justice program as part of the settlement

Survivors of the former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar reached on Monday a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and their insurers after a five-year legal battle.

The decision was confirmed at a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indiana of the midwest US, The Guardian reported.

“This settlement is the result of the bravery of hundreds of survivors who, despite legal obstacles, long odds, and the best corporate legal talent money can buy, refused to be silent,” said John Manly, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

“The power of their story eventually won the day.”

Included among the dozens of women who brought forth the claims were Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney, all of whom were the most high-profile survivors of Nassar’s sexual abuse.

All three women testified during a Senate hearing earlier this year about the abuse they suffered, attacking USA Gymnastics and Olympic officials for their complacency, The Guardian reported.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Nassar of abuse, voiced her relief to have concluded the battle for compensation.

“This chapter is finally closed. Now the hard work of reform and rebuilding can begin,” she tweeted.

USA Gymnastics also pledged to set up a restorative justice program as part of the settlement, according to The Guardian.

Nassar was sentenced in 2017 to 60 years in prison on charges of possessing child sex abuse material, and sentenced the following year to up to 175 years and up to 125 years in two separate courts for abusing female gymnasts.