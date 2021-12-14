US Space Force tests satellite network amid foreign threats

The 10-day long trial is simulating an aggressor nation with space capabilities like Russia or China

The United States Space Force is testing satellite resiliency to threats above Earth’s atmosphere, weeks after Russia shot down one of its own communications satellites forcing the International Space Station's crew to take evasive action.

Computer-aided simulations by the Space Force included the potential shooting down of US missile-tracking satellites, satellite jamming, and other electronic warfare “effects” that are possible space warfare tactics.

Actual satellites are not being used.

The 10-day long trial is considering US capability in space, and involves an adversarial group working to simulate an aggressor nation with space capabilities like Russia or China.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks witnessed the ‘Space Flag’ simulation during her visit to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado.

It was the 13th such exercise and the third to involve partners such as Britain, Canada, and Australia.

Hicks told reporters that those conducting the simulations are “collaborating and thinking through challenges and trying to figure out concepts that seem to make sense and discarding ideas that go astray.”

Pentagon officials are touring US bases this week while US President Joe Biden’s draft 2023 budget takes shape.

The Department of Defense hopes to move the budget funds toward a military that can deter China and Russia, Reuters reported.

Russia successfully conducted an anti-satellite missile test last month, and US officials believe there is an increasing need to make the US satellite network resilient to attacks.

Satellites are vital to military communications, global positioning, navigation, and timing systems in the event of war.