US Air Force members discharged over Covid vaccine refusal

Over 4,700 airmen are seeking a religious objection waiver to avoid getting a Covid vaccine

The United States Air Force discharged 27 people from service after they failed to comply with a Covid vaccine mandate on the branch, in what is believed to be the first such dismissal of troops.

Those serving in the branch were given a vaccination deadline of November 2, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned in the past that noncompliance with the mandate could result in a discharge from military service.

According to Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek, those dismissed are the first airmen to be discharged for reasons related to the Covid vaccine.

Over 1,000 people serving in the US Air Force refused to get the vaccine, and more than 4,700 airmen are pursuing a religious objection waiver to avoid receiving the shots, the Associated Press reported.

Stefanek explained that none of the 27 airmen discharged sought an administrative, medical, or religious exemption for the vaccine.

The spokesperson said that the dismissed service members were enlisted personnel serving at a low rank, and were formally discharged over refusal to obey an order.

In August, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said vaccine mandates would be implemented for service members “to protect the health and readiness of the force,” according to a briefing from the US Department of Defense.

Just over 97 percent of US Air Force personnel received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.