California gun law protests Texas abortion law, expert says

The bill would allow US citizens to sue gun manufacturers and sellers

California's Governor Gavin Newsom is advocating a bill that would allow for United States citizens to help enforce gun restrictions.

Under the legislation, citizens would be able to sue gun manufacturers and sellers as an apparent alternative to banning assault weapons.

“We’re better than this, and this state will continue to fight and continue to lead,” Newsom told reporters, referring to mass shootings that plague the US.

“If anybody sells a gun, buys a gun, or helps somebody transport a gun, he will deputize people to turn in their neighbors,” gun violence expert Dr. Jonathan Metzl explained to i24NEWS.

However, Metzl speculates the move as not only a way to tackle gun violence, but also as a protest against the recent US Supreme Court decision over abortion law in Texas.

In Texas, abortions are illegal as soon as a heartbeat is detectable - usually around six weeks - while citizens also possess the power to sue any party that aids and abets in the procedure.

“This is a decision in the aftermath of a very unfortunate Supreme Court decision… that doesn’t strike down a case in Texas that not only bans abortions but also deputizes citizens,” said Dr. Metzl, a professor in Sociology and Psychiatry at Vanderbilt University.

“In a way, this is a mob mentality.”

“What Newsom is saying is, if they can do that for abortion, I’m going to turn around and do that for guns,” he added.

Metzl noted that he views Newsom’s decision as a “frustration move.”

“Part of what he’s trying to do is highlight the absurdity of what the Supreme Court has just done. And part of it is… a kind of desperation because there are so many shootings in the US and people really feel helpless.”