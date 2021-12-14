Canada leaders apologize for failure to curb sex abuse in military

Nearly 20,000 serving and retired members of Canada’s military submitted claims of sexual misconduct

Canada’s defense minister and its top military officer apologized on Monday for the government’s failure to curb what they regarded as systemic sexual misconduct and discrimination in the Canadian Armed Forces.

In a live televised address, Defense Minister Anita Anand said that far too many people in uniform suffered sexual assault or discrimination based on sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

“The misconduct and abuse of power led to a crisis of broken trust in the defense team,” said Anand, who was appointed in October after complaints that her predecessor did not do enough to address the problem.

Gen. Wayne Eyre, chief of Canada’s defense staff, said during the televised event that military leaders betrayed the trust of service members.

Several senior current and former commanders, including two chiefs of the defense staff, were previously accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior, Reuters reported.

Women soldiers subsequently complained that the government of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not done enough to address the issue highlighted in a landmark 2015 report.

"Today, as minister of national defense, I am apologizing to you on behalf of the government of Canada," Anand said.

"We must acknowledge the pain and trauma that so many have endured because the very institution charged with protecting and defending our country has not always protected and defended its own members."

Nearly 20,000 serving and retired members of Canada’s military submitted claims of sexual misconduct as part of a class-action lawsuit against the government initiated in 2016.