USA: House approves opening of office to fight Islamophobia

Ilhan Omar's legislation to combat anti-Muslim prejudice passed by vote of 219 to 212

The United States House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to open an office within the State Department to monitor and combat anti-Muslim prejudice.

The House supported the text, drafted by Democratic Representative from Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, with 219 votes to 212.

“We are in the midst of a staggering increase in anti-Muslim violence and discrimination around the world,” Omar told the chamber.

"Islamophobia is global in scope and we must lead the global effort to address it," she added.

The vote comes after a video surfaced last month showing Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado making disparaging remarks about Omar, who was born in Somalia and is Muslim.

Republicans decried the bill, calling it hasty and partisan.

The debate on the text was also blocked for nearly an hour after accusations of antisemitism against Omar made by Republican Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, which the Speaker of the House deemed "inappropriate."

This past summer, Omar compared Israel and the United States to terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the Taliban, in an interview on CNN.

The bill approved by the House on Tuesday has yet to be presented to the Senate.