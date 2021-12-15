Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's constitutional rights

Federal prosecutors call for 25 years in prison to be served concurrently

Police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of the murder of George Floyd, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to violating Floyd’s constitutional rights, during a federal court appearance, local media reported.

The 45-year-old former agent, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes in May 2020, so far never admitted any wrong in the death which shocked the whole world.

Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder by the Minnesota justice and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison after an extraordinary trial. He appealed against this conviction.

In parallel, the federal justice opened its own lawsuits by indicting him, as well as his three former colleagues, for "violation of the constitutional rights" of George Floyd.

These "double" prosecutions are authorized in the United States but relatively rare, and reflect the importance of this file at the heart of giant demonstrations against racism and police violence across the United States.

In this component, the police officer pleaded not guilty in September but changed his strategy Wednesday as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors that will prevent him from a new trial.

No date is set for his sentence. Federal prosecutors called for 25 years in prison to be served concurrently with the sentence handed down in state courts.

The possibility that he would plead guilty in this section was raised last spring.

At the end of his trial, he fueled speculation by telling the Floyd family, "There will be new information in the future, which I hope will be interesting and which will give you peace of mind."