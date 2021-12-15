Kyle Rittenhouse to speak at conservative ‘AmericaFest’ meet

News of Rittenhouse's guest speaker role at the event was met with some pushback on social media

Kyle Rittenhouse was announced as a guest speaker for Turning Point USA’s upcoming AmericaFest 2021 conference, a gathering which the organization calls “America’s largest conservative event.”

The teenager, who killed two men and wounded another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted on all charges at his trial in November.

His case politically divided the United States and sparked a country-wide discussion on the nature of gun control and self-defense.

“There's a lot of people that want to hear what he has to say and there's a tremendous amount of interest," Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said, according to local news station AZ Central.

"You know, he didn't ask for it, but he became this cultural symbol, a touch point of self-defense. He got thrust into that, and he has a story to tell."

News of Rittenhouse's guest speaker role at the event was met with some pushback on social media, further illustrating the controversy and polarizing discussion surrounding the teenager.

Rittenhouse is scheduled to appear alongside notable conservative figures like Alaska’s former governor Sarah Palin, Senator Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump Jr.

AmericaFest 2021 will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona, and is set to run from December 18 to December 21.