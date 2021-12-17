US: President Biden warns unvaccinated of ‘winter of death’

Biden says booster shots recipients are 'in really good shape' in terms of omicron protection

United States President Joe Biden urged Americans to get their Covid shots during a speech on Thursday, cautioning that the unvaccinated face risks of severe illness and death this winter.

“For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death - if you’re unvaccinated - for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm,” Biden announced.

“But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and you had your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death - period.”

He reiterated that the vaccines are safe, effective, and free, and stressed that those who obtained their booster shots are “in really good shape” in terms of protection from the Covid omicron variant.

“Go get your shot today. Go get boosted if you’ve had your first two shots. If you haven’t, go get your first shot. It’s time. It’s time. It’s past time,” the president urged.

“Omicron is here, it’s going to start to spread much more rapidly in the beginning of the year, and the only real protection is to get your shots,” Biden warned.

Early studies on the omicron variant show that the offshoot partially evades the immunity offered by two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but scientists believe additional booster doses will offer greater protection against severe Covid illness.