Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in own defense at sex abuse trial

Maxwell's attorneys argue that prosecutors are treating her as a stand-in for Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell said on Friday she will not testify in her own defense at her sex abuse trial, stating that prosecutors had not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Prosecutors say she recruited and groomed girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

"Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," Maxwell told US District Judge Alison Nathan.

Four women who testified for the prosecution said Maxwell set them up for abuse by Epstein when they were teenagers. The defense began its case on Thursday and has sought to undermine the women's credibility, calling several witnesses who have said they did not observe inappropriate conduct by Epstein or Maxwell.

Maxwell's attorneys argue that prosecutors are treating her as a stand-in for Epstein, who died by suicide at 66 years old in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own trial on sex abuse charges.

The defense is expected to rest its case later on Friday, paving the way for closing arguments on Monday.