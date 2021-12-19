US: Citations over vaccine mandate could begin January

The mandate applies to businesses with at least 100 employees and covers 80 million US workers

A United States federal agency said on Saturday it could begin issuing citations to companies starting January 10 that fail to comply with a nationwide mandate to either vaccinate or regularly test for Covid.

The announcement comes the day after a US appeals court reinstated the Biden administration’s policy that requires large firms to verify employees’ vaccination status, or to alternatively conduct weekly testing.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1472268657703239690 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In November, another court blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and a continued legal battle in the US Supreme Court looms.

The regulatory agency OSHA - which inspects health and safety conditions of workplaces - said Saturday that it would not cite companies for any kind of noncompliance with the rule before January 10 “to provide employers with sufficient time to come into compliance.”

It also said citations around Covid testing would not start before February 9.

The rule, which applies to businesses with at least 100 employees and covers 80 million US workers, triggered significant backlash.

US President Joe Biden argues the vaccine mandate is essential for fighting the pandemic, while Republicans seek to make popular frustration with Covid safety measures a central theme in upcoming political campaigns.

Biden will announce new steps for fighting the pandemic on Tuesday, according to a White House spokesperson.