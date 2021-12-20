Surge in Covid infections dampens holiday cheer in New York

One million Covid test kits are set to arrive in the state this week

New York is facing a large influx of Covid infections, dampening hopes of holiday festivities as officials express concern over the spread of the omicron variant.

New Covid cases soared 60 percent in New York, and the omicron variant is circulating through the northeast region of the United States.

New York City is also facing an extensive supply problem with Covid test kits - though the city is conducting 130,000 tests daily, health workers are unable to meet the demand.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “We're seeing a supply problem that needs to be addressed,” adding that the city is collaborating with the White House and the private sector to find solutions to the insufficiency.

Officials are bolstering the state’s testing abilities, and New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that one million Covid test kits are set to arrive in the state this week.

“More and more people are going to be testing positive from this,” Hochul said, urging people to “just stay home, do not go out. Don't go to work. Don't go see your family.”

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi explained that while the number of new Covid cases “increased sharply,” this growth was not reciprocated in the number of hospitalizations.

Chokshi said that the lower level of severe illness could be attributed to the protection offered by the Covid vaccine.