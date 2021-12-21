US Senators seek probe into Amazon labor practices

The Senators cited wrongful terminations and criticism of Amazon's health and safety policies

United States Senators Marco Rubio and Sherrod Brown asked the Labor Department on Monday for a full investigation into Amazon’s labor practices.

Rubio (R) and Chair of the Banking Committee Brown (D) wrote in a letter:

“One out of every 170 US workers is an Amazon employee, underscoring our particular interest in ensuring that the company's employment practices are fair, and in accordance with the law.”

They urged the Labor Department to use “every mechanism” available to look into the “labor and employment practices” of the E-commerce giant.

Rubio and Brown cited that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that Amazon wrongfully terminated a worker who complained about unsafe working conditions during the Covid pandemic, as well as two others who criticized the company’s practices.

The NLRB - a federal agency responsible for enforcing US labor law - further ordered a rerun of an election by workers who voted not to unionize because Amazon’s actions “made a free and fair election impossible.”

Amazon is also facing criticism over health and safety policies at a warehouse in the US state of Illinois after six workers died earlier this month when the building was destroyed by a tornado.

The lawmakers noted that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it would investigate the deaths.

"Amazon workers have voiced concerns regarding the company’s alleged lack of emergency response training, stringent cell phone policies, and expectations that workers continue to work during tornado warnings," the senators said in the letter.