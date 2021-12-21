Trump booed by supporters after saying he got booster

Former president also cheered at Dallas event when declaring his opposition to vaccine mandates

Former US president Donald Trump was heckled at an event Sunday after he confirmed on stage that he received a vaccine booster shot.

The incident occurred while he was on stage in Dallas, Texas.

Trump tried to wave off the hecklers. He did however receive applause when he declared his opposition to vaccine mandates.

After responding in the affirmative to former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly's question on whether he got the booster shot, Trump pointed at the group booing his answer, calling them "a very tiny group over there."

During the event, which was closed to the press but from which video was shared on social media by O'Reilly's "No Spin News," the ex-president warned his supporters that they are "playing right into their hands" by being against Covid-19 vaccines and not taking credit for them.

On May 15, 2020, then president Trump announced "Operation Warp Speed" — a public-private partnership to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments for Covid-19.

"Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We, together, all of us, not me," Trump said in the video right before being booed for admitting he took the booster shot.

"Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It's great. What we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away. Don't take it away from ourselves," Trump said.

"You are playing right into their hands when you are sort of like, 'oh, the vaccine.' If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don't let them take that away from you."