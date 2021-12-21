Omicron variant now dominant Covid strain in the US

The omicron variant accounts for 73.2 percent of last week's new Covid infections

The Covid omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the United States, composing approximately 73 percent of last week’s new infections in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.

According to data for the week ending December 18, the delta variant made up only 26.6 percent of new cases, while the omicron variant accounted for 73.2 percent of cases, CNN reported.

When broken down by specific regions, the percentage of omicron cases rises to account for over 90 percent of new cases across New York, the Pacific Northwest, the Southeast, and the industrial parts of the Midwest, according to the Associated Press.

The shift marks a stark transition from the dominance of the delta variant and illustrates how quickly omicron can spread - the CDC reported the delta variant composed over 99.5 percent of Covid cases in the US at the end of November.

While research is still being conducted on the variant, experts like Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci say omicron is highly contagious.

Fauci delivered remarks during the State of the Union program on CNN Sunday, cautioning that the omicron variant is “going to take over.”

He urged Americans to continue engaging in best practices to curb the spread of Covid, like wearing masks in crowded indoor settings.