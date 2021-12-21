Trump plans news conference on anniversary of Capitol riot

The conference will take place at Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida

Former United States president Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will hold a news conference January 6, one year after the riots at the US Capitol.

Trump said he will discuss the events of that day, when protesters marched to the Capitol after hearing him speak outside the White House.

Trump told the crowd of supporters he would never concede the November 3 election and urged them to "fight like hell" before they went to the Capitol, where lawmakers were preparing to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the next day of injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police were injured during the multi-hour onslaught by Trump supporters, and four officers have since taken their own lives.

Over 700 people were arrested in connection with the riots.

The conference will take place at Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, he said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The White House will mark the anniversary of the riots with a "full program of events," The Washington Post reported.

“Already, preparations are underway for a full program of events, including a discussion among historians about the narrative of that day; an opportunity for Members to share their experiences and reflections from that day; and a prayerful vigil in the evening,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote.