US to distribute free Covid tests as omicron spreads

The United States said Tuesday it would distribute hundreds of millions of free Covid tests in the face of surging omicron cases, which forced governments worldwide to reimpose restrictions ahead of the holidays.

Washington also said it would donate more than $500 million to help other countries battle the pandemic, while Israel announced tough restrictions on US travel.

Amid fears that vaccines might not be as effective against the highly mutated variant, the EU medicines watchdog said it was too soon to say if drug companies needed to develop an omicron-specific jab.

Omicron, now present in dozens of countries, appears to be more infectious, despite early indications that it does not cause a more severe form of Covid than the delta strain.

Its lightning dash around the globe forced governments to reimpose restrictions ahead of the holidays, dampening hopes the worst of the pandemic is over.

US President Joe Biden was due to address the nation later Tuesday after a White House official said the government will distribute 500 million free Covid tests and mobilize military medical personnel if needed.

"We have the tools to get through this wave," the official said, noting there are no plans to impose new restrictions.

The United States will also give $580 million in additional aid to international organizations to fight Covid in the face of surging omicron cases, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The announcements come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said omicron now accounts for 73.2 percent of new US cases over the past week ending Saturday.