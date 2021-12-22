US: Biden says gov’t avoided holiday supply chain 'crisis'

Biden says because of his administration's efforts, 'the much predicted crisis didn't occur'

President Joe Biden argued Wednesday that by working with shipping firms and unions, his administration helped prevent a feared shortage of gifts for the holidays.

Reeling from a fresh political wound - that his signature social spending and climate bill was potentially dead in the water - the US leader also touted the economic recovery and falling energy prices.

"We heard a lot of dire warnings about supply chain problems leading to a crisis around the holidays," Biden said.

But after working with business and labor leaders to solve problems, "the much predicted crisis didn't occur," he said during a meeting with his supply chain task force.

Global shipping snags and labor shortages contributed to trouble finding goods and a wave of price increases that saw consumer inflation rise to its highest levels in nearly four decades and a large dip in Biden's approval rating.

The Biden administration moved in October to alleviate the biggest bottlenecks at the ports, and made fighting inflation a priority.

The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach - which handle 40 percent of the nation's containerized imports - moved 15 percent more containers between January and November this year than 2018, the previous record, and slashed the number of containers languishing on the docks, according to the White House.

"Right now the number of containers moving through our ports is higher than ever," Biden said.

"We also need to build resilience in our supply chains. We can never again be left vulnerable the way we were in the early days of Covid 19," Biden said.