US Food and Drug Administration approves Merck's Covid pill

The pill, called molnupiravir, was approved for at-home use for patients

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high risk adults, a day after a similar pill by Pfizer was given the green light.

"Today's authorization provides an additional treatment option against the Covid 19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally," said FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

Merck's Covid drug, called molnupiravir, was developed in cooperation with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP.

The pill was approved for at-home use in patients “for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate,” the FDA explained.

Some experts expressed concern that molnupiravir - which works by introducing new variants to the virus - could prompt Covid mutations and fuel a new strain.

“Approval of Merck’s drug would be the worst decision in FDA history,” Stanford Medicine biochemist Michael Z. Lin told The Washington Post (WaPo), adding “It’s almost certainly going to create viral variants that escape.”

Trial data on the pill showed 30 percent efficacy in preventing hospitalization from Covid, while competitor Pfizer’s drug is nearly 90 percent effective.

Other scientists praised the FDA’s decision in adding a new tool to its Covid treatment arsenal.

“While 30 percent is definitely less than 88 percent [for Pfizer], this is still better than 0 percent,” physician David Boulware told WaPo.

Molnupiravir was rejected by France after its trial data was released - Paris canceled an order for 50,000 doses in hopes of receiving the more effective Pfizer alternative.