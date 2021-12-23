Trump asks Supreme Court to block White House docs release

Trump's lawyers say in their court filing that the House Select Committee's request is 'exceedingly broad'

Former United States president Donald Trump went to the Supreme Court Thursday to block the release of White House records sought by the House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The request comes two weeks after the US Court of Appeals ruled that Trump has no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the documents to be handed over.

The decision will remain on hold until the Supreme Court weighs in. Trump appointed three of the nine justices.

Biden determined that turning over the records to Congress was in the nation's best interest and that they should not be subject to executive privilege.

Trump's lawyers say in their court filing that the House Select Committee's request is "exceedingly broad" and is an "unprecedented encroachment on executive privilege."

Trump argued he can invoke executive privilege based on the fact that he was president at the time, an argument that US District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected. Chutkan added, "Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."

The documents include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes "concerning the events of January 6" from former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and "a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity," The Associated Press reported citing the National Archives.