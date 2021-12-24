Ex-Minnesota cop found guilty of manslaughter in police shooting

US judge denies request for bail until sentencing

A US court found an ex-Minnesota police officer guilty of manslaughter Thursday, after she shot a 20-year-old African-American during a traffic stop in April, killing him despite claiming she meant to grab her taser.

The verdict convicted Kim Potter, 49-years-old, of manslaughter charges in the first and second degrees. The young man she killed, Daunte Wright, was a father who had recently moved to Minnesota from Chicago.

In body camera footage from the incident, which happened in Minnesota suburb Brooklyn Center, Potter can be heard yelling "Taser! Taser!" but then shoots Wright with her pistol.

Her attorney, Paul Engh, asked for Potter to be released on bail until her sentencing. "Her remorse and her regret for the incident is overwhelming,” he said. “She's not a danger to the public whatsoever.”

Judge Regina Chu denied the request.

The killing added to protests against police brutality, as the George Floyd murder trial was underway at the time nearby. These protests spread throughout the United States, although they calmed after Potter was arrested.

Floyd died by asphyxiation in May 2020 after officer Derek Chauvin, who was later found guilty of murder, kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time while arresting him.