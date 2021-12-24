Covid: Canada warns worst is yet to come, expands aid

The temporary programs will cover the costs of wages and rent until February 12

Canada’s government announced Wednesday the temporary expansion of support programs to help people and businesses hit by the latest Covid variant omicron, warning people that the worst was to come.

The programs will cover the costs of wages and rent until February 12, which Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said should help businesses whose capacities were cut by 50 percent due to Covid measures.

Theresa Tam, the nation’s chief public health officer, noted in a briefing that “the situation can rapidly get out of hand” and urged Canadians to take precautions.

Omicron, considered to be highly contagious, prompted Canada’s 10 provinces to reimpose restrictions.

Quebec announced Wednesday that gatherings of people at private residences would be cut from 10 to six, starting Sunday.

"I do not want to minimize... the fact that we are in for some even tougher times ahead," said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

There are 2,360 confirmed omicron cases in the North American country, and daily new Covid cases jumped to 21,929 on Friday.

In a briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that three of his staff along with another three members of his security detail tested positive for Covid, Reuters reported.

"We're tired of Covid, we want it to just go away," he said.

Quebec’s premier Francois Legault told reporters that daily Covid cases more than tripled in a week.

"We don't want this to swamp hospitals," he said, predicting a very tough test in the next few weeks.