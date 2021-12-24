US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

The ban was criticized as ineffective and unfairly damaging to local economies

The US will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday.

The curbs will end on December 31.

Omicron, first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) and others criticized the travel ban as ineffective and unfairly damaging to local economies.

The November 29 ban barred all non-US citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the decision was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The restrictions gave us time to understand omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against omicron, especially boosted," Munoz tweeted.