Jared Kushner investment firm raises $3 billion in funding

Kushner plans to invest in US and Israeli companies looking to expand in Asia and Africa

Jared Kushner's global investment firm, Affinity Partners, has raised more than $3 billion in committed funding from international investors, a person familiar with the fund-raising effort told Reuters on Thursday.

Kushner, a former top aide to former President Donald Trump who is married to his daughter, Ivanka, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners last summer after deciding to step away from politics, and began raising money in the fall.

Kushner plans to invest in American and Israeli companies that are looking for international expansion opportunities in India, Africa, the Middle East and other parts of Asia.

Kushner's firm has received commitments of more than $3 billion, the source said, adding that he expects to continue fund-raising efforts for the next few months to close these and add potential additional commitments.

Information on specific investors was not disclosed, but Affinity was targeting American institutions and foreign investment institutions, including sovereign wealth funds and high net worth individuals.

Affinity is hoping to close its first deal in the first quarter of 2022, the source said.