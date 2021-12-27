US President Biden signs $770 billion defense bill

The National Defense Authorization Act includes about 5 percent more military spending than the previous year

United States President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law for the 2022 fiscal year, authorizing $770 billion in defense spending, the White House announced Monday.

Earlier this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly in favor of the defense bill.

Democrats and Republicans both strongly supported the legislation.

The vote stood at 89-10, but Democratic Senator Cory Booker later changed his vote.

According to Reuters, the 2022 NDAA authorizes about 5 percent more military spending than the previous year.

It includes an almost three percent pay increase for the troops, as well as more aircraft and Navy ship purchases.

The NDAA also includes $300m for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative that supports Ukraine's military.

It also includes $4b for the European Defense Initiative and $150m for the Baltic security cooperation.

The bill includes a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, $7.1b for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, and a ban on the Department of Defense procuring products produced with forced labor from China's Xinjiang region.

Last week, Biden signed into law a bill that bans virtually all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang.