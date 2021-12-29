US hits new record for daily Covid cases amid testing woes

The highly-transmissible omicron variant is estimated to make up roughly 59 percent of the Covid cases

The average number of daily confirmed Covid cases in the United States hit a record high of 258,312, according to a Reuters tally on Wednesday,

The previous peak for the seven-day average was 250,141 cases recorded on January 8, 2021. States reporting the highest daily infection numbers include New York and California.

More than 76,000 people are hospitalized with Covid across the US, up 19 percent in the past ten days, according to Reuters.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in an interview with MSNBC, "We may have many, many more cases and so we may still very well see a lot of severe disease in the hospitals."

The highly-transmissible omicron variant was estimated to make up roughly 59 percent of the Covid cases circulating in the US as of December 25, according to the CDC.

Omicron is already stretching previously strained hospital systems throughout the country, with health workers leaving in droves because of burnout.

Hospital systems are turning to "travel nurses" on lucrative short-term contracts to overcome shortages.

The Des Moines Register reported the state of Iowa was paying a company to supply nurses who would be expected to work 20 hours overtime at a rate of $330 an hour.