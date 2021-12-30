Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of sex trafficking with Epstein

Maxwell was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 at Epstein's request

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on Wednesday by a United States jury of helping Jeffrey Epstein in trafficking and sexually abusing teenage girls.

Maxwell was accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 at the request of Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in a jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges of his own.

She was convicted on five of six charged counts including one count of sex trafficking — and faces up to 65 years in prison.

The trial was one of the highest-profile cases in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encourages women to come forward about their sexual abuse by famous and powerful people.

During the month-long trial, jurors were presented with emotional testimony from four women who associated Maxwell as central to their abuse by Epstein.

Three of the four women said Maxwell also took part in the encounters.

Prosecutors showed jurors bank records indicating Epstein paid Maxwell millions of dollars over the years in exchange for her help.

"Ghislaine Maxwell made her own choices. She committed crimes hand in hand with Jeffrey Epstein,” Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe said.

“She was a grown woman who knew exactly what she was doing.”

The jury deliberated for five days before reaching the verdict.

Annie Farmer, one of the women who testified against Maxwell, voiced her relief that “the jury recognized the pattern of predatory behavior that Maxwell engaged in for years,” Reuters reported.

Maxwell will return to Brookyln’s Metropolitan Detention Center in New York where she has been held since July 2020.