Jury finds Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York

A New York jury found that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries fueled opioid addiction in the state as the company faces thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the US.

The verdict is the culmination of a nearly six-month trial brought by New York state and two of its counties. Damages will be determined later.

The judge, however, is still considering a request made by Teva for a mistrial after a lawyer for the state cited an inaccurate statistic about opioid prescriptions in his closing argument.

The Israel-based drugmaker is accused of engaging in misleading marketing practices that fueled opioid addiction in the state, Reuters reported. This includes pushing drugs for off-label use.

The trial focused on Actiq and Fentora, cancer pain drugs made by Cephalon, a company bought by Teva in 2011, as well as generic opioids.

The evidence at the trial included parody videos made for a Cephalon sales meeting in 2006 that talked about promoting the drugs for non-cancer pain and pushing sales representatives to meet quotas.

Teva denied engaging in deceptive marketing, arguing that it complied with federal and state regulations. Teva also attributed a surge in opioid prescriptions to a change in medical standards of care, Reuters reported.